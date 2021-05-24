Doctors in India fighting fatal fungal infection affecting those who contract Covid-19

Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting Covid-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country's fatalities to nearly 300,000.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the infection could further complicate India's fight against the pandemic.

India has reported more than 26 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry reported 3741 new deaths, driving India's confirmed fatalities to 299,266.

There are some early indications that mucormycosis, also known as "black fungus," is fast becoming a cause of worry.

Health ministry officials said the supply of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug is being increased.

Mucormycosis is caused by exposure to mucor mould, which is commonly found in soil, air and even in the nose and mucus of humans. It spreads through the respiratory tract and erodes facial structures.

Sometimes, doctors have to surgically remove the eye to stop the infection from reaching the brain.

Mucormycosis has a high mortality rate and was already present in India before the pandemic.

It is not contagious but its frequency in the last month has left doctors shocked.

The latest surge of coronavirus infections in rural India has already taken a toll.

Now heath experts are worried that over-the-counter medication, including steroids, can increase the prevalence of mucormycosis.