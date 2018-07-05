 

Doctor says trapped Thai boys may not be well enough for escape yet

A recent medical assessment of the Thai boys trapped in a cave has found it may be too dangerous to attempt an escape due to their weak health, with two of the boys and the coach suffering with exhaustion from malnutrition. 

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Source: 1 NEWS

Days of darkness and going without food has left the boys too frail to attempt escaping yesterday while the water levels remain relatively low. 

Thai Navy SEALs are pumping oxygen into the cave and are working to extract huge volumes of water in hopes of allowing the boys enough headspace to walk through the four kilometres back to the entrance as opposed to being forced to dive without any previous experience. 

At the moment the huge effort to drain the cave is working.
Source: 1 NEWS

With heavy rains forecast for this weekend, the pressure is on to quickly find an escape route before the boys are stuck with rising flood waters. 

While divers work to teach the boys how to dive, Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told CNN they are searching the land above for any access to the cave, "Now we are going to walk around that area to search every inch, (to see if) there are chimneys or holes where we can climb down, and we may adjust our plan."

Rescue teams have started trying to install an internet connection to the boys so they can communicate with their parents are lift spirits. 

Twelve boys and their football coach have been trapped for days.
Source: 1 NEWS

Osottanakorn told CNN "if we must evacuate (the boys) out before they are ready due to the rain ... we will do so, but it will be the very last resort to do so." 

The rescue teams are having to work quickly being at the mercy of the flood season. 

