Doctor opens up about the 'remarkably hard' task of treating young victims of deadly Manchester suicide blast

A doctor who treated young victims that were taken to hospital after Tuesday's deadly terror attack at Manchester Arena has opened up about the "remarkably hard" evening spent at the hospital, caring for those who were injured after the deadly suicide blast.

A total of 22 people were killed in the attack at Ariana Grande's concert and dozens more were injured, many critically.

Doctor Peter-March Fortune from Manchester Royal Infirmary Hospital has reflected on the night young children and teenagers were brought into the hospital with shrapnel wounds from suicide bomber's weapon.

"It was remarkably hard, somehow more so than doing the medicine, not having a clue of the name of the person you were looking after and not knowing where their parents were to be able to talk to them and share with them actually what was going on, that was really difficult," Doctor Fortune says.

The horror intended by the suicide bomber has become inescapable as details of his victims emerges.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins from the Greater Manchester Police said due to the number of victims following the devastating attack outside Ariana Grande's concert, forensic post-mortems are likely to take four or five days, after this time they will formally identify victims.

Several families have already named loved ones who were killed in the attack.

Among the dead are children, teenagers, an off-duty police officer, mothers, and family members whose heroic actions will always be remembered.

The youngest child killed in the attack, eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, has been remembered at her primary school as a student with "creative flair."

"She was loved by everyone, her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly," Chris Upton from Tarleton Community Primary School said.

"Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair. Saffie comes from a close loving family and we can only imagine what they are going through."

Saffie's mother and sister remain in hospital.

Neil Jones was 14-years-old and has been described by her teachers as a bright and popular student.

Sorrel Ishcoughskee was also 14 and her mother and grandmother were injured in the blast.

Concertgoers' parents are also among the dead.

Marcheen and Angerleeca Cleese had come to collect their daughters from the concert.

Friends Lisa Lees and Alison Howe were waiting for their 15-year-old daughters and died side by side.