Doctor forced to resign over sexual harassment allegations goes on shooting rampage at US hospital

A doctor forced from a New York hospital because of sexual harassment accusations returned today with an assault rifle hidden under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one woman in an attack that left several doctors fighting for their lives, authorities said.

The gunman, Dr Henry Bello, fatally shot himself after trying to set himself on fire at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, they said. He staggered, bleeding, into a hallway where he collapsed and died with the rifle at his side, officials said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted spreading terror throughout the medical facility as employees locked themselves inside rooms and patients feared for their lives.

"I thought I was going to die," said Renaldo Del Villar, a patient who was in the third-floor emergency room getting treatment for a lower back injury.

Law enforcement officials identified the shooter as the 45-year-old Bello, who was described on the hospital website as a family medicine physician.

Bello was allowed to resign from the hospital in 2015 amid sexual harassment allegations, according to two law enforcement officials. The officials didn't know the details of the allegations.