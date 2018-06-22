Doctor filmed dancing and rapping while patients out cold explains her actions

A US doctor is under fire for filming herself dancing and rapping while her patients were out cold has come forward to explain her behaviour.

Dr Windell Boutte is facing nearly 100 complaints from former patients after posting videos to YouTube of herself dancing and singing along to music mid-operation.

However, the Atlanta-area dermatologist is defending her singing and dancing in videos during surgical procedures, saying the videos were recorded with her patients' permission.

She says she got the patients' permission so they could "chronicle and celebrate their physical transformations."

Patients were even allowed to choose the music used in the videos, she says.

"These were all consented videos. They were staged, they were planned," Dr Boutte told ABC.