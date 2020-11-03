Doctor contracts Covid-19 while working at Brisbane hospital, forcing local care homes and hospitals into isolation

States and territories are chasing down potential contacts of a doctor who contracted Covid-19 while working at a Brisbane hospital.

Health authorities across the nation have asked for people recently in Brisbane to monitor their symptoms after the doctor caught the virus from a patient at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The infection has caused aged care homes and hospitals in the city to enter isolation.

The doctor - who is yet to be vaccinated - had contact with two patients in the early hours of Wednesday before testing positive on Friday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters yesterday.

The patients believed to have passed on the virus have the more contagious UK strain, and genomic testing is underway to confirm whether the doctor has the same strain.

The doctor worked a shift at the PA Hospital late on Wednesday and Thursday while asymptomatic, and she was infectious in the community for about a day.

"A big exercise in contact tracing is underway at the moment as we speak at the PA Hospital, identifying all patients and all staff who may have been in contact with the doctor during that time," Deputy Chief Health Officer Sonya Bennett said.

Three high risk sites in the community, including a cafe and gym, have been identified.

Away from the frontline, Australia continues to liaise with international partners about its vaccination program.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday met with counterparts US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

'The Quad' want to expand global vaccinations and counter China's growing vaccination diplomacy in Southeast Asia and around the world.

During the meeting leaders agreed to pool financing, manufacturing and distribution capacity to send one billion coronavirus vaccines across Asia by the end of 2022, India's foreign secretary said.

India - the world's biggest vaccine maker - will use its manufacturing capacity to make US vaccines, with financing coming from the US International Development Finance Corporation and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Australia will finance training and provide last-mile logistical support for the distribution of vaccines that will predominantly go to the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia and countries in the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, vaccinations are being accelerated in the Torres Strait amid concerns that growing outbreaks in Papua New Guinea could spread to the vulnerable communities.