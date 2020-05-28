Doctor and nurse tie the knot at hospital while battling Covid-19 in London

A nurse and a doctor on the front line of Britain's battle against coronavirus got married at the hospital where they work in London.

Jann Tipping, 34, and Annalan Navaratnam, 30, had to cancel their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic and tied the knot in the chapel of St Thomas' Hospital.

Ms Tipping said while the couple could have "waited until later" to wed, they ultimately decided against it due to having vulnerable people in their families and "knowing that both of us each day are going to work and we're at risk".

"We felt you're not guaranteed that you're ever going to all safely arrive at that time," she said.

''There are certain things that are easy to let go of, like having a big massive wedding or having a big lavish cake or things that are very easy to just put aside," Ms Tipping said. "But then there are really small things that you find much harder to let go off, things like your dad walking you down the aisle."

''We wanted to take away that uncertainty, we wanted to commit ourselves to one another and spend the rest of our lives together," Mr Navaratnam added.