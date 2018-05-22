 

How do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits compare to Prince William and Kate Middleton's in 2011?

Kensington Palace today released the official wedding portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it's a royal family tradition last taken part by Prince William and Kate Middleton after their 2011 marriage.

So how do the two young couples portraits compare?

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.

Harry and Meghan's snaps were taken by photographer Alex Lubomirski on May 19, 2018, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate had their official portraits taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in Buckingham Palace's throne room following their April 29, 2011, wedding.

Burnand also photographed Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' after their 2005 wedding.

The three photos each of Meghan and Harry vs William and Kate are fairly similar in tone and setting, with close family and bridesmaids and page boys in tow.

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem.

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.

But the portrait of the couple on their own is the one glaring difference.

William and Kate's portrait is considerably more formal, being still contained within Buckingham Palace walls, with the pair looking directly at the camera.

Harry and Meghan's version is both more intimate and casual, with the pair captured sitting on the steps of Windsor Castle, in a black and white shot.

In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt.

An official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.

