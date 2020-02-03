'How do I live without her?' asks heartbroken brother of girl killed in alleged drink-drive tragedy

A young girl run down by an alleged drink-driver as she went to get ice cream in Sydney was a compassionate and witty child who embraced life, her family has said ahead of her funeral.



Siblings Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, were killed along with 11-year-old Veronique Sarr. Source: 1 NEWS

Veronique Sakr, 11, was killed when a car mounted an Oatlands footpath 10 days ago.



She died at the scene alongside her cousins Sienna Abdallah, 8, Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Antony Abdallah, 13.



A funeral for Veronique will be held at the Santa Sabina College chapel in Strathfield tpday - a day after the joint funeral for her cousins.



Her family - father Bob Sakr, mother Bridget Sakr, brother Michael and Ms Sakr's partner Craig Mackenzie - released a statement saying the 11-year-old "was an angel on earth and now is in heaven".



"Our beautiful girl Veronique will always be loved and eternally missed," the family said.



"She brought so much love and joy to our family and the world around her. She will always be in our hearts."



Veronique, who had just started year 6 at Santa Sabina College, was "a bright spark with an infectious smile and a cheeky grin who could hold her own in any company", the family said.



"Veronique had an incredible sense of compassion and empathy for others. She always opened her kind heart to everyone who was in need of a friend.



"She loved and she was loved in return. Family meant everything to her. She loved her parents and brother with all her heart."



The love between Veronique and her brother Michael was "beautiful and unrivalled", the family said.



"When Michael was told about the tragedy he asked 'Dad, how do I do it?' I asked 'Do what?' Michael said 'Live my life without her?'"



The family said Veronique had a great sense of humour and was quick and witty.



"She was a very affectionate girl and wasn't shy to show it. Her amazing eyes and smile will forever be the vision we see every time we blink or close our eyes."



About 2000 people filled Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park yesterday to farewell her three cousins.



Monsignor Shora Maree in his homily praised parents Danny Abdallah and Leila Geagea for their display of faith in the face of the tragedy.



When Ms Geagea visited the site where three of her six children died she said she forgave the alleged drink-driver Samuel William Davidson.



Veronique and Michael Sakr Source: Nine

These "words of forgiveness ... stunned the world", Mons Shora told the packed church.



Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the children.

