What do Kiwis think of President Trump? US Ambassador tells Q+A how New Zealanders react to his erratic tweets

“Even Winston Peters himself said he couldn't be sure that Donald Trump was making the tweets,” host Corin Dann said. Source: Q+A
Jacinda Ardern was met with cheers and clapping as she took back her post leading today's Cabinet meeting, after taking six weeks off to look after her new baby Neve. 

The Prime Minister officially returned to work last Thursday, and has been joined in Wellington by partner Clarke Gayford and Neve. 

"On behalf of my Cabinet colleagues, welcome back," deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said to Ms Ardern. 

Mr Peters said in her absence Cabinet had been working "thoroughly constructively". Mr Peters took the post of Acting Prime Minister over the time of Ms Ardern's maternity leave. 

Ms Ardern told Cabinet it was "really, really nice to be back, amongst you all". 

She acknowledged Mr Peters, giving her "sincere thanks" for his work over that time. 

"The last six weeks have been wonderful, not only because of the birth of our healthy daughter but also we have been gifted… this time together.

"I, we, always knew exactly how that six weeks would go… things have trucked on for this Government (as) we knew they would," Ms Ardern said.

Ms Ardern will address media today at 4pm. 1 NEWS NOW will be streaming this live. 

Woolworths has confirmed staff at some of its its hotels were profiling poker machine players and targeting gamblers with free drinks to encourage more betting.

The supermarket giant has announced findings of an investigation into allegations, raised in February by federal MP Andrew Wilkie, that some gamblers at Woolworths-owned pubs had detailed profiles compiled about their personal lives and betting behaviour in order to keep them on poker machines longer.

Woolworths chairman Gordon Cairns said on Monday practices identified at some hotels in Queensland, South Australia and NSW "are at odds with the priorities and values of our customers and the communities where we operate".

A statement on the investigation from ALH Group - Woolworths' 75 per cent-owned joint-venture that houses its hotels business - said investigators found that over about six months from June, 2017, employees in some Queensland pubs were "recording descriptive information about gaming customers".

ALH said the practice was below the company's expectations and contrary to its policies.

Similar practices were found in some South Australian and New South Wales pubs.

Investigators also found some Queensland pub staff gave additional free drinks and extra attention to "high-value customers to encourage further gaming activity".

The company said the practices have now been stopped.

Former Woolworths CEO and current ALH chairman Roger Corbett oversaw the investigation, which was launched after Mr Wilkie told federal parliament in February about the alleged practices.

"This isn't just basic information," Mr Wilkie told parliament at the time.

"We're talking things like jobs, times people come in, favourite drinks, favourite football teams, whether they have a partner and what their preferred bet level is."

Among its responses to the investigation, ALH says it will ban service of free alcoholic drinks in gaming rooms.


