'Do this another way' - George Floyd's brother calls for calm after days of violent protests across US

The brother of George Floyd, whose death sparked widespread protests across the US, is calling for calm in the aftermath of riots and arson fires following the death of his brother in Minneapolis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking at the site where the 46-year-old died in Minneapolis, Terrence Floyd urged protestors to keep protesting, but do it peacefully.

"If I'm not over here wilding out. If I'm not over here blowing up stuff. If I'm not over here messing up my community. Then what are y'all doing?" he told the crowd.

"What are y'all doing? Y'all doing nothing. Because that's not gonna bring my brother back at all."

He says after every case of police brutality, "the same thing has been happening".

Read More: Authorities crack down on 'excessive force' from police officers in George Floyd protests

"You have protests, you destroy stuff ... so they want us to destroy ourselves. Let’s do this another way," he says.

"It may feel good for the moment, like when you drink, but when you are done, you’re going to wonder what did you do."

With the protests taking place amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Terrence Floyd wore a face mask with his brother's face on it at the protest.

He says the best way for people to make a difference was to make sure they voted in the presidential race in November.

Your playlist will load after this ad

George Floyd died last week after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest.

During the weekend, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.