TODAY |

DNA links Australian woman to strawberry needle scare

Source:  AAP

A DNA test has linked an Australian woman to a needle found in a strawberry punnet, a court has heard.

Source: Breakfast

Former strawberry farm supervisor My Ut Trinh, 52, was a person of interest early in the investigation into deliberate strawberry contamination in 2018, says Queensland Detective Sergeant Gary Perrett.

But officers found there was insufficient evidence to charge Trinh until they received DNA test results linking her to a needle, he told a committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

READ MORE
Police can’t determine how needles got into strawberries purchased from Auckland supermarket

Trinh is charged with six counts of contamination of goods to cause economic loss.

She was working at Berrylicious in her hometown of Caboolture, north of Brisbane, between September 2 and 7, 2018 when she allegedly inserted needles into the fruit.

My Ut Trinh, known as Jane. Source: Nine

A man found a needle when he bit into a contaminated strawberry on September 9, sparking a national food safety frenzy with strawberries stripped from shelves nationwide.

Det Sgt Perrett said more than 240 copycat incidents were reported after the initial incident.

READ MORE
Foodstuffs halts distribution of Australian strawberries, amid needle scare

"It went berserk," he told the court.

The committal hearing continues.


World
Australia
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Child found dead by family member near Gisborne after falling down slip
2
'They need to do the right thing' - Essential workers call on Government to pay them living wage
3
Tonnes of wild Fiordland venison being given to food banks as export market slows
4
DHB failed to care properly for elderly man with abdominal pain who later died, Health and Disability Commissioner finds
5
Martin Luther King Jr's son praises NZ's involvement in Black Lives Matter protests
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:21

India converts railway carriages into makeshift Covid-19 hospitals as outbreak worsens

Donald Trump's upcoming rally labelled ‘dangerous move’ amid Covid-19 pandemic
04:12

UK marks third anniversary of deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London
00:21

Boris Johnson orders review of UK's two-metre social distancing rule