Divers find undetonated WWII bomb in Sydney Harbour

Nine

The British Stoke Mortar was found at Jones Bay, Pymont.
Source: Nine

Australia

Back In The Day

00:41
Uili Papalii helped out a homeless Auckland man, donating his pocket money and school lunches when he saw him in distress.

Jacinda Ardern gushes over attending NZer of the year Awards with humble young Kiwi

00:29
Keala Settle performed 'This is Me' from the movie, in which she also acts alongside Hugh Jackman.

Watch: Maori actress Keala Settle amazes Ellen show with Oscar-nominated Greatest Showman song

01:40
Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.

Equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett named 2018 New Zealander of the Year

01:03
This vision shows why State Highway One is unlikely to be reopened until at least the middle of next week.

Watch: Dramatic aerial vision shows massive slips blocking SH1 near Kaikoura, putting it out of action for at least a week

00:15
The 16-year-old has stunned the skiing world with his dazzling run in South Korea.

Winter Olympics Blog: I got to witness NZ sporting history twice in two hours, and I have two nerves-defying 16-year-olds to thank for it

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.

00:15
Kiwis Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott faced down history, pressure and expectation and emerged with medals, 1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs writes from PyeongChang.

01:40
Ms Bartlett was overcome with emotion after winning the prestigious award.

Equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett named 2018 New Zealander of the Year

Ms Bartlett changed the lives of thousands last year by securing landmark equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector.

04:02
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

'Would you share my toothbrush?' Jeremy Wells speed dates both Simon Bridges and Amy Adams

01:04
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

Auckland resident Joe Hickey was visiting Matauri Bay with his mother, who is on holiday from England, when the magical moment occurred.


 
