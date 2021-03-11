TODAY |

Disturbing vision shows women berate, cough on Uber driver after he asks them to wear masks

Source:  Associated Press

Several women berated and coughed on a San Francisco Uber driver after he asked them to put on masks after getting into his car,

Your playlist will load after this ad

Subhakar Khadka says one of the women pepper sprayed him after getting out of his car. Source: Subhakar Khadka

The incident was captured on video by the driver, Subhakar Khadka.

Khadka told KPIX-TV that he believes he was harassed because he is an immigrant from Nepal.

He said one of the women pepper-sprayed him after getting out of the car.

San Francisco police told the television station that the women fled after the attack, but Khadka was able to retrieve a cellphone that one of the women took from him.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
'Taking the trash out' — Planeload of Australian deportees sent to New Zealand
2
Officials say it 'appears snake was found alive' on Auckland construction site
3
Disturbing vision shows women berate, cough on Uber driver after he asks them to wear masks
4
Meghan Markle complained to broadcaster over Piers Morgan's comments on her mental health
5
Quick-thinking Four Square Ngātea team saves co-worker from near death
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:24

Australian government to subsidise half-price domestic flights in bid to boost tourism

European Union lawmakers to debate declaring bloc an LGBT 'freedom zone'

Russia slows down Twitter in growing social media clampdown
00:33

'Taking the trash out' — Planeload of Australian deportees sent to New Zealand