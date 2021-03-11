Disturbing vision shows women berate, cough on Uber driver after he asks them to wear masks

Several women berated and coughed on a San Francisco Uber driver after he asked them to put on masks after getting into his car,

The incident was captured on video by the driver, Subhakar Khadka.

Khadka told KPIX-TV that he believes he was harassed because he is an immigrant from Nepal.

He said one of the women pepper-sprayed him after getting out of the car.