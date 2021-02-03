TODAY |

Disturbing vision shows moment man hits Adelaide bubble tea shop worker in the face over pay dispute

Warning: Some may find the video below upsetting.

A man is facing an assault charge after he hit a young trainee in the face, after she complained about unpaid wages. Source: Nine

 

A man has been filmed hitting a young Adelaide worker in the face following a dispute over unpaid wages at a bubble tea shop.

The disturbing attack was filmed at the Adelaide store on Friday night, and took place in front of shocked onlookers, including children.

Vision shows the woman, who was speaking in Mandarin, discussing her concerns over pay with a supervisor when another man steps in and hits her in the face.

It sparks a brawl, with others stepping in to defend the woman.

The attacker is then seen kicking her to the ground, while someone who comes to her aid was also thrown to the ground by the aggressor.

He has since been arrested and charged with assault, while the young woman was treated in hospital.

The incident has left Adelaide's Chinese community shocked, Nine News reports. 

A friend of the attacker and city council member, Simon Hou, said he was "really angry" about the incident.

"This is not acceptable, why would you do this to a young girl?" 

