TODAY |

Disturbing video shows US cop wrestling young quadruple amputee to the floor

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

Arizona prosecutors have dropped disorderly conduct charges against a 15-year-old quadruple amputee who was wrestled to the floor by a sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities decided to drop the charges immediately after viewing a video of the incident, which took place at a group home in September.

The video was filmed by another youth at the home after a worker had called the police because of a disturbance.  

The amputee's lawyer said his client wanted the video released publicly to protect other youngsters in group homes.

Pima County sheriff Mark Napier said an investigation was underway to decide if the deputy had broken the law.

Joel Feinman, a public defender representing the 15-year-old, said: "Men and women with badges and guns should not behave this way."


Your playlist will load after this ad

Arizona prosecutors have dropped disorderly conduct charges against the youth, after the incident took place a group home. Source: AAP
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
Raw video: Moment tornado rips through Christchurch suburb sending roof panels flying
2
Thousands of McDonald's workers in NZ to receive 'millions' in holiday back pay
3
Unhappy concert-goers walk out from Janet Jackson's set at Friday Jams
4
Family mourns third child's death as Samoa measles crisis deepens; vaccinations now mandatory
5
Watch: Apocalyptic looking rare meso-cyclone caught on camera over Christchurch
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:50

NZDF had ‘moral’ responsibility to clear firing range before blast killed Afghan children - expert
00:27

Sri Lanka's controversial ex-defence chief, accused of human rights violations, wins presidency
00:22

Iran’s top leader warns 'thugs' of looming crackdown as petrol price protests reach 100 cities

Two chemistry profs accused of making meth in US case described as real-life Breaking Bad