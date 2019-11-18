Disturbing video shows US cop wrestling young quadruple amputee to the floor

Arizona prosecutors have dropped disorderly conduct charges against a 15-year-old quadruple amputee who was wrestled to the floor by a sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities decided to drop the charges immediately after viewing a video of the incident, which took place at a group home in September.

The video was filmed by another youth at the home after a worker had called the police because of a disturbance.

The amputee's lawyer said his client wanted the video released publicly to protect other youngsters in group homes.

Pima County sheriff Mark Napier said an investigation was underway to decide if the deputy had broken the law.

Joel Feinman, a public defender representing the 15-year-old, said: "Men and women with badges and guns should not behave this way."