Disturbing Japanese experiment shows how fast germs can spread at cruise ship buffets

Cruise ships had been a hotspot for Covid-19 cases, from the hundreds infected on the Diamond Princess, Grand Princess and Ruby Princess.

So NHK, Japan’s national broadcasting agency, conducted an experiment to find out how Covid-19 may have spread at ships’ buffets, with disturbing results that emphasise the importance of hand-washing.

Fluorescent paint, representing germs, was applied to one person’s hands. He was joined by 10 other people at a mock buffet.

After 30 minutes, paint was found on the hands of every person who took food from the buffet. Three people had paint on their faces.

Paint was also found on multiple surfaces, including tongs, plates and jugs.

University of New South Wales epidemiologist and World Health Organisation advisor Professor Mary-Louise McLaws said the experiment was effective at reminding people to wash their hands because “seeing is believing”.

She also advised against disposable gloves as germs could get through microscopic holes.

“What you’re doing is setting up a false sense of security,” Ms McLaws said.

“If you use just bare hands, you’ll be very mindful before you start touching things.”