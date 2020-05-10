TODAY |

Disturbing footage shows driver leaving scene after hitting Melbourne cyclist - 'A despicable act'

Source:  1 NEWS and AAP

A driver who smashed into a female cyclist, injuring her badly, then drove off should hand himself in, police say.

Chantelle Pritchard requires months of rehab after being hit and left for dead. Source: Nine

The 43-year-old female victim, Chantelle Pritchard, will require months of rehabilitation after fracturing her vertebrae, and made a public appeal for witnesses on Saturday.

She was thrown onto the bonnet of the car, which then did a U-turn and drove off, police said.

"How the hell can someone actually leave when you could be actually dead on the side of the road?" the Pritchard said.

"The first thing I actually realised of the accident was a crunching sound…and saw the car stop, do a U-turn and drive straight back past me."

"It's quite a despicable act," First Constable Patrick Littlebury said.

"I'm not sure where the conscience is of someone who could do that to another human."

The police officer made a direct appeal to the driver: "Go to your local police station and put your hand up," he said.

The smash occurred just on March 17 on Chapel Street in St Kilda but police discovered the vehicle burnt out in Altona on Tuesday.

The Mercedes was stolen from Malvern in February.

