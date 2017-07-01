Distressed bear cub tangled in baseball cage netting freed by US detective

A New Jersey police detective has come to the aid of a 40kg bear cub entangled in the net of a baseball batting cage.

The distressed cub was reported to Ringwood Police department in New Jersey on June 26, and Detective Joseph Longo put himself forward for the potentially hazardous rescue.

Approaching cautiously, Longo cut a hole in the netting and unwound the series of tangles the cub had ensnared himself, USA Today reported.

Upon being freed, the cub fled into the surrounding forest.

Unfazed by his actions, Detective Longo said he has freed other animals caught in sports field netting.

“It has happened before, mostly with deer," Longo said.