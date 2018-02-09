 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Distraught woman suing US airline, claims she was told to flush emotional support hamster down toilet

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down a toilet at the airport because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.

It's reported Spirit Air staff told Belen Aldecosea she couldn't board with Pebbles, despite being previously told she could.
Source: Breakfast

Spirit Airlines denies telling Belen Aldecosea to flush the hamster named Pebbles.

She says she did flush Pebbles, after running out of other options.

The Miami Herald reports that before Aldecosea flew home from college to South Florida, she twice called Spirit Airlines to ensure she could bring Pebbles, her pet dwarf hamster.

No problem, the airline told her.

But Spirit refused to allow the animal on the flight at the Baltimore airport.

The 21-year-old told the paper that she flushed Pebbles. She said she's considering suing Spirit over the conflicting instructions that pressured her into making an anguished decision. 

Related

North America

Animals

Travel

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:15
1
Anna Karg and Enoch Orious are relying on trading, dumpster-diving and charity while in New Zealand.

'They're taking the mickey out of us' – Breakfast crew not impressed with two tourists eating at soup kitchens

2
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

3
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

4
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in slavery-like conditions

00:22
5
The driver has been charged, and the 18-month-old boy was unharmed.

Grandma hit and killed by garbage truck while pushing grandson in pram

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.


01:25
Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style

Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.


01:20
The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.

Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision, which would hurt Maori students.

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 