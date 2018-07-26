 

'Distraught and humiliated' - French teen kicked off Emirates flight over after NZ visit because he had epilepsy

A teenager with autism and severe learning disabilities has been kicked off an Emirates flight leaving Auckland for because of the teen's epilepsy.

Source: Twitter / Isabelle Kumar

But the teen, Eli Brown, had clearance to fly as he and his family returned to France after a trip to New Zealand. 

Eli's brother Miles said the family left the country last Thursday and were on the the last leg of their trip travelling from Dubai to Lyon when they ran into trouble, NZ Herald reports.

In Dubai while waiting for the plane to take off "they said Eli wasn't allowed on the plane, despite already taking two Emirates flights from New Zealand without a problem; despite his doctor on the phone saying he was fine; and an email and medical certificate saying the same," Miles said.

"They kicked them off with such gusto, even threatened to get police to remove them."

The ground medical crew who assessed Eli once the family were off the aircraft determined he was fine to fly, Miles said.

Eli's mother, Euronews journalist Isabelle Kumar, said on Twitter, "Once kicked off - your staff immediately agreed that he is fine to fly - as he has been with every flight with you @emirates. Now there is no flight home. Kids totally distraught and humiliated. Where is your humanity?"

Eventually Emirates put the family up in a hotel.

"The boys were crying. It is quite challenging, travelling with your disabled boy across to the other side of the world so he can see his family. We would have expected some more empathy," Miles said.

The family were later put on another flight to Geneva, Switzerland.


