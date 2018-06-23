Distracted driver in auto Uber car kills cyclist

The human backup driver in an autonomous Uber SUV was streaming the television show 'The Voice' and looking downward just before fatally striking a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix, according to a police report.

This image provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an Uber SUV after hitting a woman on March 18, 2018 in Tempe, Ariz. Source: Associated Press

The 300-page report released yesterday, along with videos from the scene and 911 recordings, revealed that driver Rafaela Vasquez had been streaming the musical talent show on her phone via Hulu in the 43 minutes before the March 18 crash that killed Elaine Herzberg as she crossed a darkened road outside the lines of a crosswalk.

The report said the crash, which marks the first fatality involving a self-driving vehicle, wouldn't have happened had the driver not been distracted.

Authorities say they calculated that had Vasquez been paying attention, she could have reacted 43 metres before impact and brought the SUV to a stop about 12 metres before hitting Herzberg.

Authorities are looking at a potential vehicular manslaughter charge in the crash, according to the police reports.

A previously released video of the crash showed Vasquez looking down just before the crash.

She had a startled look on her face about the time of the impact.

The National Transportation Safety Board, in a preliminary report issued last month, said the autonomous driving system on Uber's Volvo XC-90 SUV spotted Herzberg about six seconds before hitting her, but did not stop because the system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled.

The system is disabled while Uber's cars are under computer control, "to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior," the NTSB report said.

Instead of the system, Uber relies on the human backup driver to intervene, the report stated. But the system is not designed to alert the driver.

Uber pulled its self-driving cars out of Arizona the day before the NTSB report was released.

The company had suspended testing of its self-driving vehicles in Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto while regulators investigated the cause of the crash.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey prohibited Uber from continuing its tests of self-driving cars after Herzberg was run over.

Police initially determined that Vasquez was not impaired after giving her a field test.

Analysis of video taken from the vehicle shows Vasquez looked downward 204 times in the 11.8 miles travelled before the crash.

While the SUV was in motion, Vasquez averted her eyes away from the roadway nearly a third of the time, according to the police report.

An Uber spokeswoman said in a prepared statement this morning that any use of a mobile device by a backup driver while a vehicle is moving is a fireable offense.