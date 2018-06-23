 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Distracted driver in auto Uber car kills cyclist

share

Source:

Associated Press

The human backup driver in an autonomous Uber SUV was streaming the television show 'The Voice' and looking downward just before fatally striking a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix, according to a police report.

This image provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an Uber SUV after hitting a woman on March 18, 2018 in Tempe, Ariz.

This image provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an Uber SUV after hitting a woman on March 18, 2018 in Tempe, Ariz.

Source: Associated Press

The 300-page report released yesterday, along with videos from the scene and 911 recordings, revealed that driver Rafaela Vasquez had been streaming the musical talent show on her phone via Hulu in the 43 minutes before the March 18 crash that killed Elaine Herzberg as she crossed a darkened road outside the lines of a crosswalk.

The report said the crash, which marks the first fatality involving a self-driving vehicle, wouldn't have happened had the driver not been distracted.

Authorities say they calculated that had Vasquez been paying attention, she could have reacted 43 metres before impact and brought the SUV to a stop about 12 metres before hitting Herzberg.

Authorities are looking at a potential vehicular manslaughter charge in the crash, according to the police reports.

A previously released video of the crash showed Vasquez looking down just before the crash.

She had a startled look on her face about the time of the impact.

The National Transportation Safety Board, in a preliminary report issued last month, said the autonomous driving system on Uber's Volvo XC-90 SUV spotted Herzberg about six seconds before hitting her, but did not stop because the system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled.

The system is disabled while Uber's cars are under computer control, "to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle behavior," the NTSB report said.

Instead of the system, Uber relies on the human backup driver to intervene, the report stated. But the system is not designed to alert the driver.

Uber pulled its self-driving cars out of Arizona the day before the NTSB report was released.

The company had suspended testing of its self-driving vehicles in Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto while regulators investigated the cause of the crash.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey prohibited Uber from continuing its tests of self-driving cars after Herzberg was run over.

Police initially determined that Vasquez was not impaired after giving her a field test.

Analysis of video taken from the vehicle shows Vasquez looked downward 204 times in the 11.8 miles travelled before the crash.

While the SUV was in motion, Vasquez averted her eyes away from the roadway nearly a third of the time, according to the police report.

An Uber spokeswoman said in a prepared statement this morning that any use of a mobile device by a backup driver while a vehicle is moving is a fireable offense.

After the crash, the ride-hailing company said it did a top-to-bottom safety evaluation, reviewing internal processes and safety culture.

Related

Accidents

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Mate Ma'a Tonga's star prop appeared on the Channel 9 show last night with teammate Jason Taumalolo.

'Don't ever waste our time again' - Tonga star Andrew Fifita blasts The Footy Show

2
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford to reveal their daughter to the world tomorrow

00:28
3
Pedro Ruiz III was killed after he asked his girlfriend to shoot him with a .50 calibre handgun to see if a thick book would stop the bullet.

YouTube stunt gone wrong: US man died after asking his girlfriend to shoot him with .50 calibre handgun to see if a book would stop it

4
This image provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an Uber SUV after hitting a woman on March 18, 2018 in Tempe, Ariz.

Distracted driver in auto Uber car kills cyclist


00:15
5
Fa won the WBO Oriental belt with a unanimous decision in Auckland.

Watch: Kiwi boxer Junior Fa earns hard fought victory over Mexico's Luis Pascual

00:15
Buckman set up his centre Rob Thompson with a simple try after a surge down the right flank in his team’s 29-10 victory in Invercargill.

Richard 'Barracuda' Buckman ignites late attack as Highlanders outclass plucky French Barbarians in Invercargill

The Highlanders defeated the French Barbarians 29-10 at Rugby Park in Invercargill tonight.

04:01
In the latest edition of Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: History in Cook Islands election, and controversy at Utah graduation

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent wraps up the week's news from around the region. 1 NEWS.


00:24
An onlooker also captured footage of the stricken plane from the ground as it circled for a landing at Hawke's Bay Airport.

Watch: Dramatic image shows flames shooting from Air New Zealand plane's engine before emergency landing at Hawke's Bay Airport

There were 71 passengers onboard the plane when an engine failed.

02:19
Bernie Harfleet and Donna Turtle Sarten started Give a Kid a Blanket in 2015.

1 NEWS Community: Meet the kind-hearted Auckland artists keeping thousands warm with blankets this winter

Hundreds of Kiwis have donated to Give a Kid a Blanket since it started in 2015, providing warmth for thousands of children and families living rough in Auckland.

01:43
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans, but brace for rain and snow in the south from Sunday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 