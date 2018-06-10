 

Disneyland Paris enters Marvel universe with Avengers theme

Associated Press

Helicopters, concept cars and SWAT teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of plans for a $2.5 billion park expansion that will feature Marvel superheroes.

Movie and sports stars, including French Olympians Teddy Riner and Camille Lacourt, attended an official opening Saturday night for the season that brings the Disneyland resorts a step closer to merging its traditional cast of characters with the Marvel universe.

It follows similar moves in Hong Kong Disneyland as well as in the Disney California Adventure.

