Disneyland Paris enters Marvel universe with Avengers theme

Source:Associated Press
Helicopters, concept cars and SWAT teams shrouded in smoke heralded the launch of the first Avengers-themed season at Disneyland Paris following the announcement of plans for a $2.5 billion park expansion that will feature Marvel superheroes.
Disneyland Paris
Source: 1 NEWS
Movie and sports stars, including French Olympians Teddy Riner and Camille Lacourt, attended an official opening Saturday night for the season that brings the Disneyland resorts a step closer to merging its traditional cast of characters with the Marvel universe.
It follows similar moves in Hong Kong Disneyland as well as in the Disney California Adventure.
