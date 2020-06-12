TODAY |

'Disgusting' attack sees London cop stomped on while onlookers take selfies

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Two police officers have been injured in what the UK Home Secretary has described as a "disgusting" attack in East London in broad daylight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A second officer is pushed when trying to intervene. Source: London & UK Crime / Twitter

The video footage taken yesterday afternoon was posted on social media. 

It shows an officer pinned down and kicked as a man towers over him with a baseball bat. When a second officer intervenes, she appears to be pushed.

The pair were attacked after stopping to help an apparent assault victim.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted the attack as "sickening, shocking and disgusting" and condemned the attack.

"Perpetrators should be in no doubt that they will face the full force of the law. Actions have consequences."

Four people have now been arrested.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:18
Travellers mingling with passengers from other flights, members of the public during Covid-19 isolation
2
Why Beauden Barrett won't wear 10 for the Blues against Hurricanes
3
'Crazy experience' - Christchurch 18-year-old opens a cafe during pandemic
4
Expect more Covid-19 quarantine breaches as more people arrive into NZ, epidemiologist warns
5
Armed response to Māori children 'absolutely appalling'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:30

Australia's PM wants anyone attending anti-racism rallies arrested after man tests positive for Covid-19
00:20

Search for Northland mum missing more than a year reaches critical point, police say

South Korea's new cases becoming harder to track
00:32

Statue of Confederacy president Jefferson Davis torn down by protestors in US