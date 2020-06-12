'Disgusting' attack on London police officers condemned by UK Home Secretary

Two police officers have been injured in what the UK Home Secretary has described as a "disgusting" attack in East London in broad daylight.

The video footage taken yesterday afternoon was posted on social media.

It shows an officer pinned down and kicked as a man towers over him with a baseball bat. When a second officer intervenes, she appears to be pushed.

The pair were attacked after stopping to help an apparent assault victim.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted the attack as "sickening, shocking and disgusting" and condemned the attack.

"Perpetrators should be in no doubt that they will face the full force of the law. Actions have consequences."