'Disgruntled' ex-employee accused of killing two people, injuring police officer at US Walmart

A man accused of killing two people at a north Mississippi Walmart is being charged with two counts of murder.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion says 39-year-old Martez Tarrell Abram of Southaven was recently fired from the Walmart after an incident where he showed a knife to a fellow employee.

Champion says Abram remains hospitalised in neighbouring Memphis, Tennessee, after he was shot twice by a police officer today morning outside the Southaven store.

Abram is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Gales of Hernando and Anthony Brown of Olive Branch, both Walmart employees.

The prosecutor says Abram is out of surgery and will be returned to Mississippi to face charges once he recuperates. Champion says guns and a vehicle were recovered and Abram's apartment was later searched.

Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said the man also shot a Southaven police officer, who was protected by a bulletproof vest and suffered minor injuries.

Employees told The Associated Press that the first was shot in the parking lot, and the second was shot inside the store.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite described the suspect as a disgruntled worker with a grievance against his employer.

"It wasn't an accident," said Travis Jones, an overnight stocker who was working when he heard shots. "He knew what he was doing when he came in there."

Mr Jones said he saw the body of a store manager on the floor as they ran out of the store. "It was an ugly scene," he said.

Nicholas Gales said the other slain worker was his brother, Brandon Gales. Jones called Brandon Gales his best friend, and described him as a father of four.

The shooting brought a massive police response to the shopping complex, at a busy exit off Interstate 55 in Southaven, a suburb of 55,000 people.

Carlos Odom, 35, had just made his usual visit to his cousin, who works there, and said he was leaving when he heard more than a dozen shots.

"I just hear gunshots," Mr Odom said. "Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow.

"When the cops run into the Walmart, you hear more gunshots," he added. "After that, it stopped."

Mr Odom said he ran out into the parking lot and later spoke by phone with his cousin, who told him one of the victims was an employee, and the gunman worked there as well.

Phil Cox, 70, said had just bought some nasal spray and was in the parking lot when he thought he heard a gunshot, and then saw a man who may have been the shooter run into the store. He got into his truck to leave as police began arriving.

"Everything went crazy at that point," Cox said, expressing sympathy for employees. "It's just hard to believe what happened here, but it seems like it's happening everywhere."

Officers kept working to clear the store hours after the shooting, Mr Moore said, in part because they found a suspicious package and called a bomb squad.

Mr Moore said about 60 employees were working at the time. They were taken to the parking lot of an adjoining Chili's restaurant and interviewed by officers. Some embraced, while one was placed in an ambulance. Others gathered in a circle to pray.

"The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of two valued members of our team," Walmart US President and CEO Greg Foran said in a statement today. "We feel tragedies like this personally, and our hearts go out to the families of our two associates and the officer who was injured."

The company is relieved the suspect was apprehended, and appreciates the quick response by authorities and its employees, Mr Foran said.