'Disgraceful' NZ man jailed over horror drink-drive crash that killed Sydney woman pregnant with twins

A drunk driver travelling at a "ridiculous speed" who killed a heavily pregnant woman with her unborn twins and teenage girl in a Sydney car crash has been jailed for at least 10 years.



Richard Moananu, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated driving causing grievous bodily harm in the District Court at Penrith, and asked Judge Mark Buscombe to take a number of other matters into account.



Judge Buscombe described Moananu's conduct as "disgraceful and appalling" and that he was speeding with four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system showed a total disregard for all road users that day.



"To drive in his state of intoxication and over such distance... meant that it was almost inevitable that a tragedy such as what occurred, occurred," he said during his sentencing on Thursday.



Bronko Hoang is the sole survivor of the collision after his wife Katherine and a 17-year-old learner driver died when Moananu's car ploughed into theirs in Orchard Hills, western Sydney, in September 2018.



His twins were due to be born the following week.



When Mr Hoang awoke from a coma in hospital, he said the nurses had to "tie him down" as they continually reminded him of what happened.



"You decided to be judge, jury and executioner, decided to play god....the end result... you had to take people's happiness, hope and future away," he told the court earlier.



Mr Hoang sustained life-altering injuries to his body and his brain and suffered profound psychological trauma.



Moananu had been drinking from 10.30am to 6.45pm on the day of the crash and returned a .204 blood alcohol reading, while cannabis was also detected in his blood.



He was driving on an expired licence when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, travelling more than 45km/h over the speed limit.



His last memory was walking into a St Mary's pub to win money on the pokies following financial pressures he said were overwhelming him.



But the more he bet and lost, the more he drank to "calm his nerves".



The fact he had driven himself to the pub meant he must have always intended to drive away from the hotel that evening, Judge Buscombe said.



Witnesses saw Moananu's car weave in and out of traffic, fail to indicate properly, run a red light and drive over a grassy median strip before it became airborne.



One witness said he was travelling at a "ridiculous speed" and it appeared "he was flying," while another said it was the "craziest thing I've ever seen anyone do".



The judge accepted Moananu showed genuine remorse for the devastating consequences of his actions, and had good prospects for rehabilitation.



Moananu had said not a day goes past where he doesn't think about the victims' families and his regret for driving that day, and that he wished he had died instead.



The judge also took into account his significantly disadvantaged upbringing in a broken childhood home in New Zealand, with alcoholic parents who had gambling addictions, and a father who brutally bashed his wife and children.



He accepted this likely played a role in his poor decision-making skills, and that he would have to "bear the enormity of the consequences of what he has done for the rest of his life".



In imposing his sentence, Judge Buscombe said the state's senseless road toll was far too high with alcohol and speed playing a significant role in fatalities on the roads.

