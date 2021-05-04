TODAY |

Disgraced Ron Brierley's next court date may be delayed by Covid

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Disgraced businessman Rob Brierley's next court appearance could be pushed back, after possible Covid-19 transmission occurred at the court he was due to appear in.

Ron Brierley leaves court in Sydney in February 2020. Source: Getty

The 83-year-old New Zealander had pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing child abuse material, after he was arrested in Sydney Airport in 2019, due to fly to Fiji.

Court documents previously seen by 1 NEWS say he was in possession of nearly 47,000 images depicting child abuse.

While Brierley is due to appear in Sydney's District Court again on August 20, it seems the hearing may be delayed.

The New South Wales Bar Association says due to a potential exposure within the Downing Centre Building, the court has been closed for deep cleaning.

Details of any cases related to the location have not yet been made public.

The NSW Law Society says all matters will be adjourned for two weeks, while some urgent bail applications will be redirected.

Brierley handed back his knighthood earlier this year.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
Andrew Macfarlane
