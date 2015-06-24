TODAY |

Disgraced Aussie wellness blogger Belle Gibson goes on luxury safari, despite $410k fine

Australian con woman Belle Gibson didn't let a $410,000 fine for ripping off charities and cheating cancer sufferers stop her travelling overseas. 

The 27-year-old was found guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct after she pocketed hundreds and thousands of dollars in sales from her award-winning book and app ‘The Whole Pantry.’

Gibson has kept a low profile, avoiding all court appearances and instead has indulged herself in a luxury safari in East Africa where she stayed for five weeks, Nine News' A Current Affair reports. 

Gibson and two others flew with Qantas, with travel agent saying the trip could have cost over $15,000.

Nine's Tineka Everaardt caught the fraudulent wellness guru at Melbourne Airport where she was questioned about her trip and not paying her fine.

Ms Gibson was an inspiration to many as she claimed to have battled lymphoma.

Former supporter Kylie Willey said following her advice nearly killed her, and she was outraged Gibson took the trip.

60 Minutes interviewed ex-health blogger Belle Gibson who claimed she was cured from cancer through a healthy diet. Source: Supplied

“It makes my blood boil,” Kylie told Nine. 

“I don’t even believe she [Belle] thinks she’s done anything really wrong. She can’t, otherwise she’d be paying her fine not living this high life.”

Willey raises concern over Gibson being able to travel despite the large debt.

Belle Gibson was found guilty after claiming on her blog The Whole Pantry she used nutrition to overcome malignant brain cancer. Source: Nine

As there were no warrants in Gibson's name, and she wasn't bankrupt, she was able to leave Australia. 

Gibson promised money for charities and the family of a young boy with an inoperable brain tumour - and was found guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct.

She was fined in September 2017.

Wellness blogger Belle Gibson comes clean after faking cancer. Source: Supplied
