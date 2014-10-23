Discovery of WWII bomb in Poland causes 10,000 people to be evacuated for removal and destruction

Authorities in eastern Poland have ordered an evacuation of some 10,000 people and the temporary closure of the road to Belarus on Sunday (local time) to allow for the removal and destruction of a massive World War II bomb.

The 500 kilogram German ST-500 bomb was found late Thursday (local time) during road works in the town of Bialystok, 190 kilometers northeast of Warsaw.

Bialystok authorities said Friday (local time) that about 10,000 people live within its range of 1.35 kilometers.

They will be evacuated in buses on monday to allow sappers to remove the bomb and take it to the test range where it will be detonated.

Local residents will be taken to school buildings and should be able to return home in the evening. Bialystok has about 300,000 residents.

Border Guards have ordered the road to the border crossing with Belarus in Bobrowniki closed during the bomb disposal operation.

Sappers from a military base in Orzysz, some 120 kilometers away, have already brought a crane to lift the bomb onto the special truck that will transport it to the Orzysz test range, Warrant Officer Marian Kujawa, who will command the action, said.

The Orzysz military base is also home to a US battalion of some 800 troops.

Fierce fighting took place in Poland during World War II between the occupying Nazi Germans and the Soviet Red Army.