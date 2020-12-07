TODAY |

Discovery of 500kg WWII-era bomb sparks evacuations in Frankfurt

Source:  Associated Press

German explosives experts successfully defused and disposed of a 500kg bomb this morning in the country's financial capital Frankfurt, which was dropped during World War II and discovered during recent construction.

The bomb was found during construction on Friday and experts had estimated they would need at least six hours to defuse it. Source: Associated Press

About 13,000 residents were evacuated from the city's Gallus district and trains were stopped from running through the area as Hesse state experts went to work on the bomb.

The bomb was found during construction on Friday and experts had estimated they would need at least six hours to defuse it, but they were able to complete their work in under two hours, the DPA news agency reported.

By evening, Deutsche Bahn said trains were running again and residents were able to return to their homes. Around 700 who were unable to find places to stay with friends or family during the operation were looked after in Frankfurt's convention centre.

Even 75 years after the end of World War II, such finds are relatively common in Germany, testament to the ferocity of the conflict.

