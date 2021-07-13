TODAY |

Discarded pet goldfish grow to massive size in US lake

Source:  1 NEWS

A local council in the US state of Minnesota is urging goldfish owners not to dump their pets in local waterways after the discovery of a football sized goldfish in a lake.

Massive goldfish found in a Burnsville lake. Source: CITY OF BURNSVILLE

Ten oversized goldfish were found in Burnsville's Keller Lake earlier this month by officials, with 18 more discovered today.

"Most of them were definitely bigger than you'd find in your typical aquarium," the city's natural resources manager Daryl Jacobson told the Star Tribune.

The City of Burnsville tweeted images of some of the invasive fish captured from the lake.

"I would not be surprised if they're in a lot of lakes [around the metro], especially in low numbers," Jacobson said. "Goldfish are a pretty hardy species."

The captured fish were killed.

