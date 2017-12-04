 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Disbelief as little-known 'Kwaussie' named Australia's word of the year

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Australia's National Dictionary Centre has named "kwaussie" as their word of the year, but many have been left wondering how such an unknown word made the cut.

'Kwaussie' has been named the Australian National Dictionary Centre's 2017 word of the year.

'Kwaussie' has been named the Australian National Dictionary Centre's 2017 word of the year.

The word is a portmanteau of Kiwi and Aussie meant to express a person who has duel citizenship or identifies with both countries.

The ANDC explained that "the word came to the Centre’s attention during the constitutional crisis over dual citizenship that engulfed parliament in 2017".

"In a time of covfefe, fake news, and tweetstorms, the Australian National Dictionary Centre has looked for a word of the year that is both lexically interesting and Australian," ANDC Director Dr Amanda Laugesen said.

Australia has picked "Kwaussie" as its word of the year, although it's unclear how many people actually use it.
Source: 1 NEWS

The word was chosen from a list including;

makarrata – (in traditional Aboriginal culture) a ceremonial ritual that aims to restore peace after a dispute; a ceremony that symbolises such a restoration - an agreement

jumper punch – (chiefly in Australian Rules) an illegal punch disguised as the action of grabbing hold of the opponent’s jumper

postal survey - a survey conducted by post; especially in Australia in 2017, the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey

robodebt - debt incurred as a result of the Department of Human Services automated data matching and debt recovery program

WAxit – a term for the potential or hypothetical departure of Western Australia from the Australian federation

However, many people online have expressed disbelief, questioning how common the word is in real usage.

Before today, the word "kwaussie" appears very sporadically in Google search content, with the word most recently used in August in a Guardian opinion piece during the Barnaby Joyce saga.

Google Trend data is deficient on the word, meaning not enough instances of it have been catalogued to generate usage data.

The ANDC says the word was first used in an unspecified newspaper article from 2002, which labeled Russell Crowe a Kwaussie.

Crowd-sourced definition website Urban Dictionary has had an entry for Kwaussie since October 4, 2016.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


2

Search for missing Canterbury woman stopped this afternoon due to toll of heat on search teams

00:20
3
Ngannou needed just over 100 seconds to find his opening - and he didn't disappoint.

Francis Ngannou annihilates Alistair Overeem with devastating left uppercut in first round KO win at UFC218

02:10
4
The Kiwi forward is having a close shave to raise $100,000 for the charity of his good mate Kevin Carr with pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock 'feeling lighter already' after shaving famous shaggy locks to raise $100K for friend with terminal cancer

00:18
5
Evans originally finished fourth at the opening Formula E round but made it onto the podium after Daniel Abt was disqualified following a post-race inspection of his car.

Kiwi Mitch Evans promoted to podium finish after Hong Kong race winner disqualified


02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".

01:09
Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says Alexandra and Blenheim are going to swelter today.

Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.


00:15
The search for Emma, 20, was suspended yesterday due to soaring temperatures.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie to resume this morning

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 