'Disaster waiting to happen' - Wilding pines on DOC land made Lake Ōhau fire worse, farmer says

A farming leader says the ongoing Lake Ōhau forest fire in Mackenzie District has been made worse by uncontrolled wilding pines on Department of Conservation land.

Between 40 and 50 structures have been destroyed in the fire that started on Saturday.

Immediate past chairperson of Federated Farmers Simon Williamson told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning it was “a disaster waiting to happen”. 

“It’s an issue we’ve been talking about for a long time. This DOC estate that’s been taken out of farming leases has not been managed properly,” he said.

He said this meant there was a “huge fuel loading” of wilding pine and dry scrub that burned rapidly. 

“It takes events like this for people to sit up and realise what is happening.”

Passive grazing - removing some fuel around the bottom of areas of land - was one tool to prevent large fires, he said.

With north-west winds driving the flames south, Williamson said there were worries the fire would reach more homes and farmland.

“Where it stops in wind like this is anyone’s guess.”

Williamson, who owns Glenbrook Station between Omarama and Twizel, about 30km from the fire, said the wind had carried corrugated iron and bracken to their lawn. 

Dozens of Lake Ohau homes left in ashes by overnight fire

He said the debris were a worry because it could ignite something else. 

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast today Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare says wilding pines weren't a factor in this particular fire.

“We know it’s been an issue in the past, and working with the mayor and the councils, they’ve done a pretty good job putting a plan in place,” he said.

“It’s an ongoing piece of work, and wilding pines we know are a significant issue across this entire district.”

He said it was “just your general shrub and bush” that contributed to the fuel in this fire.

Henare said investigations were continuing into the cause of the fire.
 

