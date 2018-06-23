Disaster declared in parts of Texas after heavy rain causes floods

Source:Associated Press
Thunderstorms in Texas have brought heavy rainfall to areas that were hit by flooding from Hurricane Harvey less than a year ago.
A disaster declaration has been issued for six counties hit by flooding: Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties in far South Texas and Aransas, Nueces and San Patricio counties in the Corpus Christi area.
Cameron and Hidalgo counties are both on the US-Mexican border.
The National Weather Service said some areas in far South Texas got more than 15 inches (380mm) of rain over the last four days.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news