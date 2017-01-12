'What a disappointment' – Jane Fonda slams 'cool' Justin Trudeau over climate change

Source:Associated Press
Actress Jane Fonda blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while speaking in Alberta, saying Trudeau "has betrayed every one of the things that he committed to" at the Paris climate deal of 2015.
Speaking to reporters today, Fonda bemoaned that Trudeau was not holding up his end of the climate deal that was reached in Paris, saying "Trump is no surprise, but Trudeau, we all thought wow."
"I guess the lesson is that we shouldn't be fooled by good looking liberals," Fonda said.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news