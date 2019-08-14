Disabled baby raccoon learns to walk again with new wheelchair

An Arkansas baby raccoon is now walking again with the aid of a wheelchair after a brain injury had hindered her mobility.

Walkin' Pets, the company that built the wheelchair, said yesterday the raccoon, named Vittles, had trouble balancing and supporting herself at eight weeks old. The company says the source of the injury isn't known.

Jennifer Pratt, a project manager for the company, says they created the wheelchair that will adjust to Vittles' growth.

Susan Curtis is a wildlife rehabilitation specialist who helps the state's bats and raccoons. Pratt says Curtis reached out to Walkin' Pets because the company makes wheelchairs for animals that struggle with mobility.