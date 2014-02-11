'Dirty laundry should be hung out on the washing line': Mercedes Corby warned not to turn court into circus

A NSW magistrate has expressed concern about the airing of "dirty laundry" in his court before an expected hearing involving Mercedes Corby.

The sister of convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby is contesting an apprehended violence application at Tweed Heads Local Court made on behalf of ex-business partner Trudy Todd.

Magistrate Jeff Linden, seeking an update on whether the matter would proceed, told the court he was keen for the issue to be resolved without a hearing.

"Dirty laundry should be hung out on the washing line ... I have absolutely no interest in dirty laundry but others do," Mr Linden told the court.

Mr Linden said the matter was costing the public money with extra sheriffs having to be in court due to media interest.

Senior Sergeant Gary Rowe said both Ms Corby and Ms Todd had been made aware of the court's desire for the matter to be resolved without a hearing.

The matter has been adjourned until later on Friday morning as a resolution is sought.