Dinosaur graveyard believed to hold more than 100 fossils discovered in Wyoming

Researchers say there could be more than 100 dinosaurs buried at the site in the US state of Wyoming.



"We've got at least a dozen animals which are showing elements of their skeletons poking out of the ground in multiple parts of the site, so it makes it a very large site to deal with," paleobiologist Professor Phil Manning said.



"For the first time in my career, we're almost looking at an industrial-scale excavation. I've never been involved in such a vast dinosaur dig in my whole career."