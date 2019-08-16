Dinosaur graveyard believed to hold more than 100 fossils discovered in Wyoming

Over the past week, news of a giant parrot and a monster prehistoric penguin have made headlines, and now scientists have made another discovery.
It's being called "Jurassic mile", and it's believed to be one of the biggest dinosaur graveyards in the world.
Researchers say there could be more than 100 dinosaurs buried at the site in the US state of Wyoming.
"We've got at least a dozen animals which are showing elements of their skeletons poking out of the ground in multiple parts of the site, so it makes it a very large site to deal with," paleobiologist Professor Phil Manning said.
"For the first time in my career, we're almost looking at an industrial-scale excavation. I've never been involved in such a vast dinosaur dig in my whole career."
There are so many fossils there, work could continue for at least 20 years.
It's believed they died together in a catastrophic flood.