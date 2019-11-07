TODAY |

Dingo pup becomes online celebrity after bird picks him up, drops him in Victoria backyard

A rare dingo pup has become a popular hit on social media after he was apparently dropped by a bird from the sky and found in a suburban back garden in Australia.

The alpine dingo pup called Wandi is suspected to have crash-landed in a Victorian back garden and now lives in a sanctuary.

After being looked at by a vet, DNA testing confirmed Wandi is of a breed of dingo on the verge of extinction.

Lyn Watson, director of the Australian Dingo Foundation, said "we couldn’t believe it, we got 100% pure dingo.”

Most wild dingoes are dingo-dog hybrids.

The pup could prove to be very valuable to a breeding programme run by the Australian Dingo Foundation.

