Digger used in dramatic rescue after Chinese woman trapped by flood

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped in a rising river in Huichang County of east China's Jiangxi Province yesterday.

Local firefighters arrived at the site 15 minutes after receiving an emergency call.

The trapped woman was holding on to a tree when they arrived, and the water level of the river was still rising.

The firefighters decided to build a safety passage with the arm of an excavator.

After the excavator came to the site, a firefighter went into the water to help the woman move onto the excavator.

It took the firefighters around 30 minutes to transfer the woman from the tree to a place of safety.

The accident happened because the woman decided to ride a tricycle to cross a bridge which was already covered with water.