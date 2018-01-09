 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Digger used in dramatic rescue after Chinese woman trapped by flood

share

Source:

Associated Press

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped in a rising river in Huichang County of east China's Jiangxi Province yesterday.

The dramatic rescue took place after the woman tried to cross a flooded bridge on her bike.
Source: Associated Press

Local firefighters arrived at the site 15 minutes after receiving an emergency call.

The trapped woman was holding on to a tree when they arrived, and the water level of the river was still rising.

The firefighters decided to build a safety passage with the arm of an excavator.

After the excavator came to the site, a firefighter went into the water to help the woman move onto the excavator.

It took the firefighters around 30 minutes to transfer the woman from the tree to a place of safety.

The accident happened because the woman decided to ride a tricycle to cross a bridge which was already covered with water.

Unfortunately, the water level rose so fast and she was washed away. After being rescued, she was sent to hospital and suffered no serious injuries.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

00:39
2
Stephen Miller was eventually escorted off the State of the Union set after he refused to answer questions.

CNN host kicks Trump adviser off the air during live interview - 'Wasted enough of my viewers' time'

3
Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery school.

Duchess of Cambridge takes adorable snaps of Princess Charlotte on first day of nursery school

00:23
4
RSPCA Queensland says the incident is "pretty disturbing", and is investigating.

Graphic warning: RSPCA investigates after man filmed cruelly kicking, yanking dog on Gold Coast


00:29
5
Tai Martin-Page also has limited movement in his arms and shoulders.

Watch: Horrifying moment Aussie Rules player is paralysed from waist down after dislocating neck vertebrae in collision


Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

The All Blacks first-five popped the question yesterday.

02:05
Iwi and West Auckland community members say the government are moving too slowly.

Iwi wants Auckland's Waitakere Ranges completely closed to public as kauri 'facing extinction' through dieback

Te Kawerau a Maki says government action can't some soon enough.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 