Digger used in dramatic rescue after Chinese woman trapped by flood

Source:Associated Press
Firefighters rescued a woman trapped in a rising river in Huichang County of east China's Jiangxi Province yesterday.
Local firefighters arrived at the site 15 minutes after receiving an emergency call.
The trapped woman was holding on to a tree when they arrived, and the water level of the river was still rising.
The firefighters decided to build a safety passage with the arm of an excavator.
After the excavator came to the site, a firefighter went into the water to help the woman move onto the excavator.
It took the firefighters around 30 minutes to transfer the woman from the tree to a place of safety.
The accident happened because the woman decided to ride a tricycle to cross a bridge which was already covered with water.
Unfortunately, the water level rose so fast and she was washed away. After being rescued, she was sent to hospital and suffered no serious injuries.
