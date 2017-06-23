'I didn't mean to cause any trouble' - missing boy found curled up on rooftop by helicopter

Two hours after an 11-year-old boy was reported missing by his family in Florida, he was found curled up on the roof of his house by crew members on board a news helicopter.

While flying over the Hialeah neighbourhood in search of Angel Gort, crew members on board from 7 News spotted the boy who decided to climb onto the roof before his family woke up on Tuesday morning (local time) because he didn't want to go to summer camp.

After police were alerted to the discovery, they could be seen asking Angel to climb down from the title roof.

"We were just kind of searching here waiting for our next hit on this story when we spotted the child," said 7SkyForce's Ralph Rayburn.

Hialeah Police Sergent Carl Zogby said Angel was not hurt.

The young boy told Local 10 News he heard his grandmother calling his name.

"She was hysterical," Angel said.

"I didn't know how many police there were. First I started with one, and then one left, and then I looked and one said, 'Oh, I think I saw him.'"

"(The) police officer saw me, and as soon as he saw my face I was like, 'Oh yeah, I'm done.'"

Angel apologised for his actions and said he would never run away again.