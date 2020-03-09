TODAY |

'Did you cough at me?' Argument breaks out on Sydney train over 'deliberate' croak

Source:  1 NEWS

A heated argument broke out on a Sydney train after a woman was accused of deliberately coughing on the man seated in front of her amid fears of the spread of coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The woman tells the man to “shut up” following the exchange. Source: Nine

In a video, a woman can be heard telling the man sitting opposite her, "I did not open my mouth when I coughed. I coughed inside my mouth."

The man then calls the woman "disgusting", to which the she responds, "Yeah, and you're disgusting, too."

She then coughs in his direction, sparking another argument.

"Are you serious? Did you just cough at me?" he can be heard asking, after which the woman calls him a "bully".

"Bully? I asked you politely to cover your mouth when you cough," he responds.

The woman then tells him to "shut up".

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard has since called for the public not to overreact after the video was shared online, according to Nine News.

"This is not a situation for overreaction. It's not a situation for being rude, or offensive to people who you come into contact with in public transport, or otherwise," Mr Hazzard said.

"Australia does it best when people actually remember the motto of mateship. We're all in this together. We're doing pretty well.

"But just be polite and be courteous and careful, particularly if you have a cough or a cold. It probably isn't Covid-19."

NSW currently has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 41 after three high school students tested positive for the illness.

Three people have so far died from the illness in Australia.

World
Australia
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ petrol retailer announces seven cents a litre price drop as coronavirus fears hit global oil market
2
Paramedic who was violently assaulted on first day back from maternity leave calls for law change
3
Sea turtles love the smell of dirty plastic, and it's killing them - study
4
Coronavirus, oil price crash sees Wall St stocks plunge
5
National's 'advanced mathematics' criticism of healthy homes standards a 'cheap trick', advocate says
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Aussie predicts petrol prices to fall to around $1 a litre as global price war breaks out
02:51

At one of the only prison rodeos left in the world, Louisiana inmates hope for second chance

Rest home blasted after failing to administer medication to resident who later died
02:59

Air NZ staff could face job losses as airline continues to grapple with coronavirus fallout