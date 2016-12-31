 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


What did it say? Hatchimal owners claim toys are swearing

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Videos of supposedly swearing Hatchimal toys are going viral on Youtube, as parents claim the fluffy creatures are murmuring foul words.

A father in Canada has claimed his son’s toy is swearing.
Source: YouTube

Hatchimals toys are eggs that hatch to reveal a fluffy creature inside and, once hatched, they can be trained to walk and talk.

One of the many videos uploaded includes one from a Canadian father Nick Galego.

Mr Galego uploaded the video on Christmas day of his son's Hatchimal supposedly saying "f*** me."

"I'm pretty sure it says f*** me," Mr Galego told Canadia's CTV Vancouver Island.

The video has gone viral, already receiving more than 1.5 million views.

However his video has received critisism from some viewers.

"I really don't hear it. It just sounds like snoring," commented Landon Ethan.

Mr Galego replied and said, "No. It wasn't. Trust me."

The company that makes the toys Spin Master told BuzzFeed News they “do not curse, nor do they use foul language”.

However, the company did not deny that it would be possible to teach Hatchimals swear words.

“There is a repeat function and the Hatchimal will repeat what the user says,” said VP global marketing communications Tara Tucker told Buzz Feed.

The company also took to Facebook on Christmas day, apologising to parents who said their children's Hatchimals wouldn't hatch from their eggs.

In New Zealand the toys have sold out and have been auctioned on Trade Me for up to $500 - almost six times their retail price.

Related

01:53
Hatchimals are now being offered on Trade Me for $500 almost six times their price.

How to break it to your kid they’re not getting a Hatchimal for Christmas

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Holiday road toll rises to 17 with two killed overnight in the Far North

00:23
2
Fire crews came across the burglary while attending a scrub fire.

Fire crews discover ram raid at Auckland gun shop


01:05
3
Passengers on board a plane about to take off from Indonesia realised their pilot, who was making an announcement, sounded drunk.

'Drunk' pilot sparks mutiny by passengers

4

One person dead after single car crash in Christchurch

5
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey flattened by Nunes after 48 seconds in anticipated UFC 207 comeback


Police emergency scene

Man arrested after stabbing in Gisborne District

A rescue helicopter is en route.


00:21
Ashley’s long time boyfriend proposed during their holiday in NZ.

Twilight star Ashley Greene engaged during holiday in NZ

Her boyfriend popped the questions while visiting Bridal Veil Falls in Waikato.

Andy Murray knighted after stellar 2016

The 29-year old enjoyed the best season of his career, finishing as world number one.

00:18
Up to seven people have been injured in a crash in Waipu causing a road to be closed.

One person critically injured in Northland crash

Emergency services were also rushed to another crash further down the road.

00:37
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said goodbye to UN staff.

'We love you' - UN chief Ban Ki-moon bids colleagues, staff farewell

Ban Ki-moon's time as Secretary General ends at mid-night on New Year's Eve.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ