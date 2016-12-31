What did it say? Hatchimal owners claim toys are swearing

Videos of supposedly swearing Hatchimal toys are going viral on Youtube, as parents claim the fluffy creatures are murmuring foul words.

Hatchimals toys are eggs that hatch to reveal a fluffy creature inside and, once hatched, they can be trained to walk and talk.

One of the many videos uploaded includes one from a Canadian father Nick Galego.

Mr Galego uploaded the video on Christmas day of his son's Hatchimal supposedly saying "f*** me."

"I'm pretty sure it says f*** me," Mr Galego told Canadia's CTV Vancouver Island.

The video has gone viral, already receiving more than 1.5 million views.

However his video has received critisism from some viewers.

"I really don't hear it. It just sounds like snoring," commented Landon Ethan.

Mr Galego replied and said, "No. It wasn't. Trust me."

The company that makes the toys Spin Master told BuzzFeed News they “do not curse, nor do they use foul language”.

However, the company did not deny that it would be possible to teach Hatchimals swear words.

“There is a repeat function and the Hatchimal will repeat what the user says,” said VP global marketing communications Tara Tucker told Buzz Feed.

The company also took to Facebook on Christmas day, apologising to parents who said their children's Hatchimals wouldn't hatch from their eggs.