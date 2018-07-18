Did the Queen perform silent protest at Donald Trump with brooch choice during UK visit?

There's an interesting theory doing the rounds that the Queen conducted a silent protest during US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK with her choice of brooches.

The Monarch, who is known for her love of a good brooch, donned three during the US President's visit.

The first, upon greeting him for the first time, was the same one her mother wore to her father's funeral.

The second was a present from the Canadian Government, a country Trump has been critical of lately.

Finally, the third was one personally gifted to her by arguably one of Trump's greatest nemesis, Barack Obama.