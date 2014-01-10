 

Did he - or didn't he? Young Aussie convicted of murdering his family in South Africa says he was framed - his backers agree

A Perth-born man, fighting for his freedom in the South African court system after being convicted of murdering his family, claims he's been set-up - and his supporters agree.

Prisoner in jail cell. Source: 1 NEWS

Henri van Breda was last month convicted of murdering his mum, dad and brother, in Stellenbosch, and is serving three life sentences.

Van Breda, 23, was also convicted of attempting to kill his sister, but his supporters - his aunt Leenta Nell, and girlfriend Janse van Rensburg, claim he's been framed.

"He told me everything. He was very open, he was very honest," Ms van Rensburg told Channel 9's 60 Minutes last night.

"His story still always made sense to me with the lack of evidence …we are very confident in the appeal."

She added van Breda was sensitive, selfless and "unable to hurt anything", News.com reports.

The pair had met after he was charged with the murders and admits, she only found out about his background "on the internet".

"I saw an article, and then I saw him. I was like, 'Oh. That really does make sense because he does not talk a lot about his family'.

"Your very first reaction was 'Oh. Not Oh my God?'"

"I was very hurt."

Van Breda is appealing his convictions.

Australian women at high risk of ovarian cancer will trial a new detection screening test designed by Melbourne scientists, a report says.

injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image
Needle (file picture) Source: istock.com

About 300 Victorian and South Australian women who carry the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, making them at high risk of having ovarian cancer, will be recruited for the trial, News Corp Australia reports.

Hudson Institute of Medical Research's Andrew Stephens is optimistic his screening test, Active Ratio Test, will help detect the cancer.

"Ultimately we hope to detect precancerous lesions, in the same way Pap smears can detect early changes in cervical cancer," Dr Stephens told the Herald Sun.

"Initially we would like to establish if it could be used as a screening tool to monitor high risk women so they know if they need the prophylactic surgery.

"Ideally, we want the test to be part of a routine screening program for women."

The Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation is expected to announce today it will contribute nearly $900,000 to the trial.


'Morons' - Outrage over polar bear shot and killed by cruise company guard

The shooting of a polar bear which attacked a cruise ship employee guard on an Arctic archipelago has drawn outrage from animal activists and celebrities.

Norwegian authorities said a polar bear on Saturday attacked and injured a polar bear guard who was leading tourists off a cruise ship on an Arctic archipelago.

The polar bear was shot dead by another employee, the cruise company said.

Online reaction to the incident has been highly critical of the company's actions.

"'Let's get too close to a polar bear in its natural environment and then kill it if it gets too close,' Morons," British comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted.

Authorities search the coastline, Saturday, July 28, 2018, after a polar bear attacked and injured a polar bear guard who was leading tourists off a cruise ship on the Svalbard archipelago archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole. The another employee, the cruise company said. (Gustav Busch Arntsen/Governor of Svalbard/NTB Scanpix via AP)
A Polar bear shot dead by cruise company employee. Source: Associated Press

"Tourism... again proving itself to be harmful to wildlife," tweeted biologist Adam Hart.

Speaking on CNN wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin was also outraged over the incident.

"When there's only 25,000 polar bears left on the planet, every one matters.

"When you are in this ecosystem as a tourist, as an explorer or as a scientist, you have the responsibility to follow the protocols to ensure that you stay safe and that you don't interfere with the wild behaviour of polar bears."

The German Hapag Lloyd Cruises company, which operates the MS Bremen, told The Associated Press that two polar bear guards from their ship went on the island and one of them "was attacked by a polar bear and injured on his head."

The polar bear was then shot dead "in an act of self-defence" by the second guard, spokeswoman Negar Etminan said.

The injured man was taken by helicopter to the town of Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen island. He was not identified and no further information was given on him.

"He was flown out, was responsive, and is currently undergoing medical treatment," Etminan said, adding that the victim was not in a life-threatening condition.

She said all cruise ships travelling in the northern region are obliged to have polar bear guards aboard.

Large Male Polar Bear, Cape Churchill Arctic.
Large Male Polar Bear, Cape Churchill Arctic. Source: istock.com
