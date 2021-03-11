TODAY |

'Diatribe of bilge' — Piers Morgan doubles down on Meghan Markle comments

British journalist and presenter Piers Morgan stood defiant over his views on Meghan Markle following his departure from a UK breakfast TV show.

UK broadcaster ITV announced Morgan was leaving the Good Morning Britain show after the progamme received a large volume of complaints following comments the presenter made about the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry rocked the royal family and divided opinions around the world after making several claims in a two-hour television interview with US host Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview Meghan said the palace had failed to help her when she had suicidal thoughts and that an unidentified member of the royal family had raised “concerns" about the color of her baby's skin when she was pregnant with her son, Archie.

Morgan defended his comments saying he believed in "freedom of speech".

"I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion," he told media.

"If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that's entirely their right. I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth. And I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and, frankly, contemptible. So if I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

