Dial it down: Sean Spicer thinks Melissa McCarthy's taunting impression of him for SNL was OTT

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer thinks actress Melissa McCarthy could dial it back a bit if she reprises her impression of him for Saturday Night Live.

McCarthy lampooned Spicer in a sketch that shows him taunting reporters, firing a water gun at one, and using the White House briefing room lectern to ram another.

Spicer tells Fox News that the sketch "was cute" and "funny," but says he'd "rather us be talking about the issues that the president is so committed to helping Americans on."

As for his advice for McCarthy, Spicer tells the entertainment show Extra he thinks she "could dial back" a bit.