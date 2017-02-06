 

World


Dial it down: Sean Spicer thinks Melissa McCarthy's taunting impression of him for SNL was OTT

Associated Press

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer thinks actress Melissa McCarthy could dial it back a bit if she reprises her impression of him for Saturday Night Live.

The comedy actress gave an spot on performance of Sean Spicer in the Saturday Night Live sketch.
Source: Associated Press

McCarthy lampooned Spicer in a sketch that shows him taunting reporters, firing a water gun at one, and using the White House briefing room lectern to ram another.

Spicer tells Fox News that the sketch "was cute" and "funny," but says he'd "rather us be talking about the issues that the president is so committed to helping Americans on."

As for his advice for McCarthy, Spicer tells the entertainment show Extra he thinks she "could dial back" a bit.

He says she, "needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there."

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Trump’s administration believes the law and US constitution is on the side of the government with regard to the travel ban.
Source: Associated Press
Sean Spicer criticised an article saying the President spent his evenings watching cable TV in his robe.
Source: 1 NEWS

