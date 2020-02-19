TODAY |

Devastation as body of three-year-old boy found in Cairns daycare minivan

Source:  AAP

Mystery surrounds the death of a three-year-old boy found dead on a minibus parked outside a school in Queensland.

The bus and school it was parked outside are not connected, police believe. Source: Nine

The child was found yesterday afternoon by the bus driver in the Cairns suburb of Edmonton, Queensland Police said.

The minibus, operated by childcare provide Goodstart Early Learning, was parked outside Hambledon State School.

It's believed the childcare centre he was being taken to was just down the road from the school.

"We're just trying to work out exactly what's happened between now and when he should have been delivered to the daycare centre," Inspector Jason Smith told Nine Network.

Goodstart Early Learning said it was "devastated by the death of a child in our care", the ABC reported.

Detectives from the Child Protection Investigation Unit are investigating.

