Details of New South Wales' plan to get out of pandemic emerges

Details of New South Wales' recovery roadmap have started to emerge, as the Australian state prepares to spend another month in lockdown.

A woman crosses a normally busy street in Sydney, NSW. Source: Associated Press

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, (SMH) outdoor dining at pubs and clubs will be the first freedom to return, along with gyms reopening under strict rules, and students returning to school.

The first easing of restrictions will be triggered by vaccination rates, which are yet to be formally confirmed.

Two Government sources have told the SMH that the roadmap was due to be released last Wednesday, when the lockdown was extended.

The sources told the paper the first wave of changes would come into effect when between 50 to 60 per cent of the state is vaccinated.

According to the latest data from the Federal Government, just 19.2 per cent of the state is fully vaccinated.

During a press conference yesterday, State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were only two ways restrictions would be eased.

"The closer we get to the infectious people in the community to zero is the better," she said.



"It means we can have more freedoms, but that figure combined with the vaccination rate will determine the health advice."

Berejiklian also had a blunt message for those questioning whether it was worth getting immunised.